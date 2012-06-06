Nebojsa Matkovic

Greyston Bakery

Nebojsa Matkovic
Nebojsa Matkovic
  • Save
Greyston Bakery greyston bakery logo branding ny
Download color palette

One of the logo proposals for the NY based bakery.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Nebojsa Matkovic
Nebojsa Matkovic

More by Nebojsa Matkovic

View profile
    • Like