Safe & Sound Keyvisual safe sound music contest radio microfon winner papercraft craft clay rostrum speaker
“Safe & Sound – Music For Future” is the largest HIV prevention campaign from the charity association “HIV-Projekt Belize” to date, and helped raise awareness across the nation in form of a song contest. We illustrated the campaign brochure with a lot of different papercraf objects.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
