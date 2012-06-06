Xi Lin

Concept Bumpers

Xi Lin
Xi Lin
  • Save
Concept Bumpers flag us bumpers storyboards animation motion graphics after effects adobe slates
Download color palette

New boards for a new video I'm creating graphics for. As you can tell by some of the titles, it'll be very America focused. The idea behind the slides is to use extreme closeups for a US flag as design elements for the titles.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Xi Lin
Xi Lin

More by Xi Lin

View profile
    • Like