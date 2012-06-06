Nebojsa Matkovic

Cocoa Cabana

Nebojsa Matkovic
Nebojsa Matkovic
  • Save
Cocoa Cabana logo branding tropical palm three cocoa cabana wave coffee dessert ice cream
Download color palette

One of the logo proposals...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Nebojsa Matkovic
Nebojsa Matkovic

More by Nebojsa Matkovic

View profile
    • Like