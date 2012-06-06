WillG

Batman Poster: Puddle

WillG
WillG
  • Save
Batman Poster: Puddle batman poster puddle black reflection
Download color palette

This is a puddle I made for a poster design I did on the upcoming Batman film, so stoked to see it. The reflection is Bane if you're interested.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
WillG
WillG

More by WillG

View profile
    • Like