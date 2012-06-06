Jeffrey Lauwers

Wikipedia redesign

Wikipedia redesign wikipedia redesign readability
I wanted to make a quick Wikipedia redesign focused on readability. So I went minimal on the colors and the button on the top-right of the article is supposed to show the article fullscreen without any clutter. What do you think?

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
