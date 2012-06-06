Ricardo Gimenes

Possessed

Ricardo Gimenes
Ricardo Gimenes
Hire Me
  • Save
Possessed cartoon vector
Download color palette

Frame for the animated series "Good things to be possessed"

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Ricardo Gimenes
Ricardo Gimenes
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ricardo Gimenes

View profile
    • Like