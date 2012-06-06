Diego Gouvea

Aos Confins da Terra

Diego Gouvea
Diego Gouvea
  • Save
Aos Confins da Terra black texture vintage bible gospel muncie grunge dirty music cover
Download color palette

illustration for a cd cover. Means: "To the Ends of the Earth"

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Diego Gouvea
Diego Gouvea

More by Diego Gouvea

View profile
    • Like