Karim Maassen

tekzr - Bookmarking tool done right

Karim Maassen
Karim Maassen
  • Save
tekzr - Bookmarking tool done right tekzr bookmark tool webapp
Download color palette
9ab4ee8a9d3a05bdb4125ca78932d044
Rebound of
tekzr - Bookmarking tool done right
By Karim Maassen
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Karim Maassen
Karim Maassen

More by Karim Maassen

View profile
    • Like