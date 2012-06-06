Michel Bozgounov

Iron Man - Glowing Eyes (CSS3)

Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov
  • Save
Iron Man - Glowing Eyes (CSS3) html css css3 fun experiment
Download color palette

Iron Man's eyes are glowing now... with a bit of CSS3 magic (don't forget to mouse-over! :-)

view the live example in all its glory
view the eyes only

Bac5452f7940fde312f6dcf497563d18
Rebound of
Iron Man Mask
By Fabio Benedetti
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov

More by Michel Bozgounov

View profile
    • Like