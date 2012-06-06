Estiva studio

Joyful icons

Joyful icons estiva estivastudio icons shareman ertelecom domru russia samara
A set of simple and joyful icons for a file-exchanging internet-service "Shareman" by Dom.ru Samara

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
