DarkoDesign Avatar

This is my project to create an avatar picture to use across my social media accounts but with a fun twist for each one.
The idea was to keep a level of consistency across my accounts whilst keeping it fresh so anyone who saw the image on one network for example dribbble would me more likely to remember me if they saw a variation on twitter.
This is the base version.
---
Will be posting the future ones as they come for:
Delicious
Dribbble
Flickr
Forrst
Google +
Pinterest
Twitter
VisualizeUs