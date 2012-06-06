Luis Lopez Grueiro

Clouducted

Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro
  • Save
Clouducted logo mark brand concept creative logo cloud ufo abducted
Download color palette

ufo and cloud better 1 or 2 ? none?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro

More by Luis Lopez Grueiro

View profile
    • Like