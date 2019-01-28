Crypto Wallet App

5 years ago I started a designer career when I was sitting in my rented room in a communal apartment with an empty fridge for the second day and sold my first logo for 500 rubles. I liked to create logos, but since my deep childhood I have breathed unevenly to the interfaces. Applications. Components. Graphics. Drawings. To detailed structured information, set out in an accessible and visual form, which is also responsive and interactive. Storm, ecstasy.

Remember, in Windows about 15 years ago, an application was built in, called Media Center, and was intended for viewing content from a TV, reminiscent of the functionality of the interface of modern consoles? 12-year-old I tried to repeat it exactly: skillfully select styles, painstakingly disassemble logic, embody every detail. I got the purest buzz from it!

When iOS released the very update that sent skevomorphism into oblivion and marked the beginning of aesthetic minimalism and flat design everywhere, everyone walked with the fourth iPhone, but I didn’t have it at that time and I remember how greedily I glanced at the rounded gradients from four sides of the application icons and frosted glass in the dock. In my projects on graphic design, I always tried to copy the presentation style from iOS interfaces.

5 years ago, I dreamed of designing mobile applications, but I had no idea how to enter this market and where to begin to design an application.

So, time has passed. The communal apartment is forgotten, now I live in a luxurious pro-American house, and my bedroom is more than all my living space in those years. But until the last moment, I still have not touched any serious application.

In the end, this week I received a project to develop a mobile application for the bank. When I sat down to design, I realized that all these years I had been preparing for this moment, that all my accumulated experience was pouring out on the right track right now. I still do it with such enthusiasm as if I was 3, and I just unpacked the Lego set that was presented for my birthday.

