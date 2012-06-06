Paulo Fernandes Jr

Grapple Joe - Mockup

Paulo Fernandes Jr
Paulo Fernandes Jr
  • Save
Grapple Joe - Mockup mockup grapple hook ninja rope rope game design game iphone
Download color palette

This is Grapple Joe, a ninja-rope game style with a bit of Indiana Jones that I was thinking about.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Paulo Fernandes Jr
Paulo Fernandes Jr

More by Paulo Fernandes Jr

View profile
    • Like