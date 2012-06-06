Marian Pop

WildLife Studios

Marian Pop
Marian Pop
  • Save
WildLife Studios lion wild wild life
Download color palette

WildLife is a high end taxidermy studio specializing in African game provideing design and install Natural History Museum type exhibits.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Marian Pop
Marian Pop

More by Marian Pop

View profile
    • Like