Monkey Moves - Logo design

Mascot / Character for an Android game

- an original character from me, just used some reference to combine with my ideas.

- a client approached me to do this project for him. He'd like me to do the graphics for the entire game. I get so excited so I grabbed it. Awesome!! I found out that he just wanted mainly to do this for fun/ to entertain himself and a little of a business matter.^^

-the game mechanics: the monkey's a traveler and in every island, he's to collect different items to get to the next level/island... ^^