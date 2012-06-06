Monkey Moves - Logo design

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Mascot / Character for an Android game
- an original character from me, just used some reference to combine with my ideas.
- a client approached me to do this project for him. He'd like me to do the graphics for the entire game. I get so excited so I grabbed it. Awesome!! I found out that he just wanted mainly to do this for fun/ to entertain himself and a little of a business matter.^^
-the game mechanics: the monkey's a traveler and in every island, he's to collect different items to get to the next level/island... ^^