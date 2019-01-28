Purrweb UX

Appointments App User Flow

Hey there friends!

Meet a short flow from our appointments scheduling app. The interface shows the process of adding a new event into available time slot of particular service provider, respective notification would be created and sent in time.

Created by Ilya Sablin

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Posted on Jan 28, 2019
