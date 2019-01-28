Appointments App User Flow

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey there friends!
Meet a short flow from our appointments scheduling app. The interface shows the process of adding a new event into available time slot of particular service provider, respective notification would be created and sent in time.
Created by Ilya Sablin
