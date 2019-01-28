Logo U.S. Mission to Nato

thomas thaens

thomas thaens
thomas thaens
I had the privilege to work on the new logo for the U.S. Mission to Nato campaign. Ultimately they chose this design.
Visible at: https://www.facebook.com/USNATO/
(@Springbok Agency Mechelen)

Posted on Jan 28, 2019
thomas thaens
thomas thaens

