Maksim Ierokhov

Icon For App

Maksim Ierokhov
Maksim Ierokhov
  • Save
Icon For App icon iphone book leather paper
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Maksim Ierokhov
Maksim Ierokhov
Art Director, Design Advisor, Product, Web, Graphic Designer

More by Maksim Ierokhov

View profile
    • Like