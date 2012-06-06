Marc Edwards ✎ Bjango

Skala View toolbar icons and popover

A new popover style and a new icon for brightness in Skala View 1.1, the companion app to Skala Preview. The update was submitted a while ago, so it should be out soon.

We chose to use custom popovers so the UI could be consistent across iPhone and iPad, which wouldn't have been possible if we used the stock popovers.

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
