MIF Projects

Banner series for the hiring ads

MIF Projects
MIF Projects
Banner series for the hiring ads
In order to increase the reach of our recruiting efforts, we designed new hiring banners. We wanted to capture the true essence of our office atmosphere and relationship by including team symbols, corporate colors and mixing it with vibrant gradients.

MIF Projects
MIF Projects

