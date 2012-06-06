Andrés Guerrero

So Goods Cards

Andrés Guerrero
Andrés Guerrero
  • Save
So Goods Cards brand orange fruits logo so goods fruit dealer
Download color palette

Brand design for a Spanish company that trades with fruits.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Andrés Guerrero
Andrés Guerrero

More by Andrés Guerrero

View profile
    • Like