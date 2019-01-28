Casino Bonus Landing Page

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Together with @Damian Denis we had an opportunity to create a promotional landing page for CasinoBonus.se - an online gambling site that gathers and compares information about hundreds of online casinos. The user can compare bonuses, jackpots, games and other information and make an educated choice on what casino that fits them the best.
Let us know if you like it and stay tuned for more!
