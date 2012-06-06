Google Drive iOS Concept

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Since everybody is doing it, here is my concept for a Google Drive iOS App. Since there is no sign of an iOS app coming out yet, I've decided to mock something up. Originally inspired by Daryl Ginn
Background photo by my friend from Boston, Alina Tsvor
