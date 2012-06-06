Vlad Shapochnikov

Google Drive iOS Concept

Google Drive iOS Concept
Since everybody is doing it, here is my concept for a Google Drive iOS App. Since there is no sign of an iOS app coming out yet, I've decided to mock something up. Originally inspired by Daryl Ginn

Background photo by my friend from Boston, Alina Tsvor

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
