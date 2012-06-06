ElephantMark

Mayan Wallpaper & Poster

While re-working an old comp for a low budget b-film, I picked up where I left off years ago and finished the background art using a new Cintiq. Enjoy and if you want to download the actual work visit: http://elephantik.com/new-mayan-poster-wall-paper/

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
