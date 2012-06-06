Karl Clement

Beaconize Icon 0.1

Karl Clement
Karl Clement
  • Save
Beaconize Icon 0.1 ios iphone icon retina logo identity ui ux
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers, I need your advice. Let me know what you think and if there is anything I could add or change. I want it to be perfect before our beta launch. Http://beaconize.com

Thanks everyone!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2012
Karl Clement
Karl Clement

More by Karl Clement

View profile
    • Like