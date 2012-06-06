Libby Levi

This robot just made a huge mistake.

This robot just made a huge mistake. printmaking print robot blue monotype
Monotype, besides being a type foundry, is a printing method that involves removing color from an inked plate. Unlike other printing methods, you get only one print (hence the name).

Posted on Jun 6, 2012
