Philip Elliott

C3 Logo

Philip Elliott
Philip Elliott
  • Save
C3 Logo logo texture grey red church
Download color palette

I designed this logo for a friend of mine who started a Church in Denton, Texas. Let me know what you think. I am curious to hear what you see in the icon.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2012
Philip Elliott
Philip Elliott

More by Philip Elliott

View profile
    • Like