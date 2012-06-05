Francois Hoang

Working on my new logo!

logo aoiro studio design
After 5 years, I finally decided to work on my new logo! Nothing's official yet but still tweaking and tossing some ideas around! Also after a few feedback, I am ditching the word 'Studio'! :) http://www.aoirostudio.com

Posted on Jun 5, 2012
