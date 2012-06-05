Jared Hardwick

OPD wallapaper

Jared Hardwick
Jared Hardwick
  • Save
OPD wallapaper opd wallpaper orange
Download color palette

Was tired of my lame desktop wallpaper with my awesome new logo, so I gave it a bit of a refresh to get me inspired. Feel free to use it as your wallpaper if you'd like.

2560px x 1600px
1920px x 1200px
1920px x 1080px
1440px x 900px
1376px x 768px
1280px x 800px
1280px x 720px

View all tags
Posted on Jun 5, 2012
Jared Hardwick
Jared Hardwick

More by Jared Hardwick

View profile
    • Like