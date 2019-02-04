Akdesain

computer 38/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
computer 38/365 modern monogram vector branding line line art design logo type lettering clean creative typography logos logo minimal logo design illustration pc computer logo negative space
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like