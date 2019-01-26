Hitesh Malviya

Bangalore City

Hitesh Malviya
Hitesh Malviya
  • Save
Bangalore City logotype city illustration city branding logo deisgn republic day minimal logo city logo india silicon valley bangalore logo banglore bangalore line art minimal adobe ilustrator logo a day branding brand identity logo design logo
Download color palette

This is logo for bangalore city. I made this logo for republic day's occasion.

Hitesh Malviya
Hitesh Malviya

More by Hitesh Malviya

View profile
    • Like