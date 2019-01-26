Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Hand Letter B Logo Design

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
  • Save
Hand Letter B Logo Design letter b minimalist design minimalism minimalist hand minimal vector branding design logo
Download color palette

Winner logo on 99Designs contest:
https://99designs.com/profiles/ArtFeel

By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

More by Gabriela Maria Pascenco

View profile
    • Like