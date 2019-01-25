Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Attiyya Akinwole

NCR Silver Redesign

NCR Silver Redesign website e-commerce redesign re-design ecommerce branding redesigned flat web ux illustration logo
NCR gave us an opportunity to redesign their NCR Silver site for small business.

