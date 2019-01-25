Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alexander Deplov

Juicy Mix 2 – iOS Icon Design

Alexander Deplov
Alexander Deplov
  • Save
Juicy Mix 2 – iOS Icon Design game icon game raspberry raspberries red logo vector ios icons design branding realistic osx icon iphone icon ios icon ios app store app icon app
Download color palette

More about it: https://www.behance.net/alexanderdeplov

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press "L" to support the shot.

Alexander Deplov
Alexander Deplov

More by Alexander Deplov

View profile
    • Like