Daily UI #028 Contact Us

The Daily UI today is designing the Contact Us page. A lot of websites already have their Q&A section to answer some basic questions people might have, so I put and highlight a Q&A link in the Contact page.
The illustrations are from Humaaans, which i came across on Producthunt. It's a free library to mix-&-match illustrations, so S/O to Humaaans! Appreciate the resources.
Link: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/humaaans
https://www.humaaans.com/?ref=producthunt

