Akdesain

mobile phone 26/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
mobile phone 26/365 akdesain symbol minimal lettering logo type line art modern design typography clean illustration line negative space creative phone logo iphone mobile phone logo design phone mobile
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like