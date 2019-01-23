Artemest iOS app with Augmented Reality

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Visit the whole Artemest showcase on our Behance Case Study
Artemest - meet Italy's finest artisans and explore their creations - now also as an iOS app with Augmented Reality!
The app provides the full Artemest assortment of unique pieces crafted by over 500 talented Italian artisans, which will be updated every week to always offer new options and the latest trends.
Check out Artemest iOS app & Artemest website
