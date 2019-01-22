Aleksandar Savic

C-3PO

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
C-3PO yoda villains superheroes stormtrooper star wars r2d2 mask k-2so icons force flat faces emoji set c3po droid darth vader cute colorful character 2d
Download color palette

I am preparing a few others in the same style to complete my Droid Serie check out the rebounded shot if you missed it..:) ! I hope you like them. Leave a comment below ⬇

K 2so
Rebound of
K-2SO
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like