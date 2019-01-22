Joining Dribbble! 🏀

As of this week I’m excited to say that I’ve joined the very talented team at @Dribbble as a Senior Product Designer!

It’s amazing to be able to work on a product I’ve so actively used for over the past 8-9 years. To be able to help shape the future of this wonderful design community is incredible.

I’m super stoked to get to work alongside the amazing designers @Noah Stokes, @Rogie, @Adam Darowski, @Andy Leverenz, as well as the whole Dribbble team.

Here’s to a great 2019 and onwards!

🏀