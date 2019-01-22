Joining Dribbble! 🏀

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As of this week I’m excited to say that I’ve joined the very talented team at @Dribbble as a Senior Product Designer!
It’s amazing to be able to work on a product I’ve so actively used for over the past 8-9 years. To be able to help shape the future of this wonderful design community is incredible.
I’m super stoked to get to work alongside the amazing designers @Noah Stokes, @Rogie, @Adam Darowski, @Andy Leverenz, as well as the whole Dribbble team.
Here’s to a great 2019 and onwards!
🏀