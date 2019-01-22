Csaba Gyulai
Siege Media

Cyclist - process of creation

Csaba Gyulai
Siege Media
Csaba Gyulai for Siege Media
Hire Us
  • Save
Cyclist - process of creation affinity noise gradient circular bike ride bicycle man logo circles design vector character illustration
Cyclist - process of creation affinity noise gradient circular bike ride bicycle man logo circles design vector character illustration
Download color palette
  1. 617-cyclist-floydworx.gif
  2. cyclist-hires-floydworx.png

This one is for Siege Media's weekly design challenge. I very rarely do circle-based designs like this, but I had an idea of simplifying the basic shape of a cyclist into 3 equal circles somehow and tried how it would look like.

Hi-res version attached.

Siege Media
Siege Media
A design-centric content marketing agency.
Hire Us

More by Siege Media

View profile
    • Like