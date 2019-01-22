Cyclist - process of creation

Trending designs to inspire you
This one is for Siege Media's weekly design challenge. I very rarely do circle-based designs like this, but I had an idea of simplifying the basic shape of a cyclist into 3 equal circles somehow and tried how it would look like.
Hi-res version attached.