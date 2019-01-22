Akdesain

brain 24/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
brain 24/365 logos akdesain symbol lettering logo type modern line art typography illustration logo design branding minimal clean design negative space brain logo logo head smart brain
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like