K-2SO

K-2SO death star rogue one k2so yoda villains superheroes stormtrooper star wars k-2so mask icons force faces emoji set droid darth vader cute colorful character 2d
I always wanted to do this droid ever since the movie came out. Also I am preparing a few others in the same style to complete my Droid Serie! I hope you like them. Leave a comment below ⬇

Star wars heads
Rebound of
Star Wars Heads
