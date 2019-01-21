Introducing Hello Meisha a Modern Font Duo, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.

Hello Meisha a Modern Font Duo offers gorgeous typographic will perfect for many different project such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything that need handwriting taste.

What's Included :

Hello Meisha OTF

Hello Meisha TTF

Hello Meisha sans serif OTF

Hello Meisha sans serif TTF

Works on PC & Mac

Simple installations

Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:

https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!

"FanaStudio"