AppFactory Dashboard (Mobile backend application)

AppFactory Dashboard (Mobile backend application) uxd dashboard design ui ux design visual ui ui ux minima clean white dashboard app
AppFactory mobile backend application which delivers apps at scale with prebuilt integration, process automation, asset reuse, automated testing, continuous integration, and delivery

Posted on Jan 21, 2019
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
