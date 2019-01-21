Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team

Shopella Logo Options

Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Shopella Logo Options bag green orange shopping design flat illustration web butterfly typography app icon logo graphic design creative branding
Download color palette

Logo options for 'Shopella'. I like option 2 whereas the client prefers option 1.

Let me know which one do you like?

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Shopella logo
Rebound of
Proposed Shopella Logo
By Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Troon Team
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology
Hire Us

More by Troon Team

View profile
    • Like