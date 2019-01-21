Logo for a beauty Salon.

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
This is a branding of a Beauty Salon named "Bruno Diego".
For the complete project, checkout this link below:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/75171623/Branding-of-hair-Salon-named-Bruno-Diego
Have a project for me?
Drop me an email: ahsanthefreelancer@gmail.com
Checkout my portfolio on Behance: https://www.behance.net/ahsanrehma35e9
Work with me through Fiverr: https://www.fiverr.com/ahsanrehman867
Work with me through Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~01d017f9b0de90328f
Connect on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ahsan-rehman-150645133/
Connect on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ahsanm007/