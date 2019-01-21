Jet login screen

Hello fellows!👋 New year - new projects.🤓 Today i'd like to show you a brand new illustration made for Jet Project! Hope you like it!

----------

Do you develop a web application?☝️

This always requires an admin interface to manage all of your data.

From now on you will not waste your time and precious funds to run and maintain the admin.

We have created a Jet – Saas backoffice for your startup 🚀

Instantly install and manage your data.

New design experience in backoffice.

Jet is compatible with different data sources.

Features:

-Dashboard

-Layout editor

-Jet integrates with every stack

And many others on jetadmin.io

Start using Jet for free 🔥



Live demo:

https://app.jetadmin.io/demo

We will be happy to answer your questions: info@jetadmin.io

----------

Projects:

— LUXSHOP

— SOLID

— FRASH

— WMAG(+18)

— FALLER

— USA Today

— STAVKI BETS

----------