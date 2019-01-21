Jet login screen

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello fellows!👋 New year - new projects.🤓 Today i'd like to show you a brand new illustration made for Jet Project! Hope you like it!
----------
Do you develop a web application?☝️
This always requires an admin interface to manage all of your data.
From now on you will not waste your time and precious funds to run and maintain the admin.
We have created a Jet – Saas backoffice for your startup 🚀
Instantly install and manage your data.
New design experience in backoffice.
Jet is compatible with different data sources.
Features:
-Dashboard
-Layout editor
-Jet integrates with every stack
And many others on jetadmin.io
Start using Jet for free 🔥
Live demo:
https://app.jetadmin.io/demo
We will be happy to answer your questions: info@jetadmin.io
----------
Projects:
— LUXSHOP
— SOLID
— FRASH
— WMAG(+18)
— FALLER
— USA Today
— STAVKI BETS
----------