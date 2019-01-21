Hello Fellow-Dribblers. Finally! Our Fitness & Health app released on AppStore! We’re happy to introduce you a new flow, please check out a Scheduled Appointments and New Profile pages.

Your comments are always welcome!

A few more screens are on its way 🚀🚀🚀 Stand by!

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook